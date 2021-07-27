By Laman Ismayilova

Variable precipitation is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on July 28. Strong northwest wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 20-22 ° C at night, 24-26 ° C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 20-22 ° C at night, 24-26 ° C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 755 mm to 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent.

Strong northwest wind will blow on the beaches. The sea water temperature on the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) will be 23-24 ° C.

The temperature on the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhov) will reach- 24-25 ° C.

A temperature regime close to the climatic norm is expected on the Absheron Peninsula. However, Khazri wind can be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Thunderstorms expected in the regions. West wind will blow. The air temperature at night will be 19-24 ° C, in the daytime - 29-34 ° C. In the mountains, the temperature will be 11-16 ° C at night , and up to 18 ° C in the daytime.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz