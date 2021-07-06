By Trend

Azerbaijani MP, head of the international relations department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov visited the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Nizami Ganjavi International Center told Trend on July 5.

During the meeting with Secretary-General of the Center Rovshan Muradov, Deputy Secretary-General Ilaha Ibrahimli and employees discussed the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center over the past period, as well as the plans for the future.

The views on the significance of the conference entitled "Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward", organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for the first time in Bosnia and Herzegovina after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic were exchanged.

The main task of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center is to promote global activity for the sake of peace, peaceful coexistence and justice throughout the planet.

At the same time, studying and popularizing the heritage of outstanding Azerbaijani thinker Nizami Ganjavi is also one of the main goals of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The proposals on possible spheres of cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to promote the heritage of Nizami Ganjavi in the international arena were voiced at the meeting. The importance of joint steps in this sphere was emphasized.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center, thanks to which Azerbaijan has found many friends in the international arena, has conducted useful work for Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz