By Trend
Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday added five countries to the list of countries whose citizens are exempted from entry restrictions to Greece, Trend reports citing Greek City Times.
CAA’s current entry-ban notam was also extended to Thursday July 8.
Permanent residents of the European Union and the Schengen area are exempted from this notam, as are citizens of the following countries: Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America. The five newest additions include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova and Brunei.
The current notam came into effect on May 14.
--