By Trend

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has always supported the fair position of Azerbaijan [in Nagorno Karabakh conflict], the GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Al-Hajraf made the remark on June 24 at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as part of his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

