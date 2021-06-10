By Trend

The memory of AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov and AZERTAC journalist Maharram Ibrahimov, who became martyrs on June 4 while performing duties as a result of the explosion on a mine planted by the Armenians in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, was commemorated in Baku, Trend reports citing AzTV on June 9.

The names of the victims have been engraved in the stella of the memorial complex created in memory of the martyrs of the national press on the territory of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC.

"After the end of the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, more than 140 people were blown up on mines planted by the Armenian occupants in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, 27 of them have died.

In particular, a car with employees of TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan hit an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village on June 4 at about 11:00 (GMT+4).

The cameraman of AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, journalist of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, representative of the executive power of Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed, four people were wounded and hospitalized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz