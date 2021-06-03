By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will receive a delegation of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) under the leadership of Deputy Chairman - Head of the Party's Central Office Tahir Budagov on June 3, Trend reports.

The meeting will take place at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party.

The YAP delegation is on a visit to Turkey. It includes the chairman of the YAP Audit Commission, MP Sevinj Huseynova, member of the YAP board, MP Hikmat Babaoglu, MP Ramil Hasan, and chairman of the YAP Youth Association Bakhtiyar Islamov.

