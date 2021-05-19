By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Ministry has involved 6,000 citizens, including martyrs' family members and war veterans in the active employment program in the post-war period after November 2020.

Of them, 430 thousand were provided with suitable jobs, while about 4,666 people were involved in the self-employment program to start small businesses. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans. In addition, 930 citizens were involved in the paid public work.

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

Additionally, the ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. Earlier it was reported that social support measures covered more than 21,000 citizens of these categories in the post-war period. Some 13,598 social payments packages, including monthly pensions, presidential pensions, and allowances, were assigned to 7,326 family members of 2,867 martyrs.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz