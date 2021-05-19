Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and meet the needs of the population for drinking water in the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in order to design and drill 20 sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of sown areas and household plots used for sowing in the republic, as well as to meet the needs of the population for drinking water from the amount specified in paragraph No 1.38.3 (‘Distribution of funds envisaged in Azerbaijan’s 2021 state budget for state capital investments (investment expenditures)’, 1 million manat ($590,000) was allocated to the Cabinet of Ministers of the republic.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in this order, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve the issues arising from it.

---

