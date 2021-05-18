By Trend

Certain circles, envious of Azerbaijan's success, are trying to spoil the country’s relations with friendly countries, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Iskandarov told Trend on May 17.

“Azerbaijan’s brilliant victory in the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war and the Khary Bulbul music festival held a few days ago in Shusha city delighted us but our enemies got upset,” the MP said.

“The unjustified claims made by Armenia and its foreign patrons, who cannot accept Azerbaijan’s success, is a consequence of their concern,” Iskandarov added.

The MP stressed that these forces are trying to use even an insignificant episode against Azerbaijan to spoil its relations with friendly countries.

“The latest incident in Georgia should be viewed in this context,” Iskandarov added. “As is known, the episode was domestic in nature, that is, contrary to the assertions of certain biased forces, an ethnic component is out of the question.”

“However, as I said, certain circles concerned about the success of our country, as well as the high level of the Azerbaijan-Georgia cooperation, are trying to view the incident through the prism of the "ethnic factor",” the MP said. “These attempts are senseless and doomed to fail."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz