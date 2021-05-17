By Trend

The traditional form of education has been partially resumed since May 17, 2021, at secondary schools and creative centers located in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities, and in the Absheron region upon the relevant decision of the Collegium of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education, Trend reports on May 17.

From this date, the traditional form of education is organized twice a week at the level of preschool education and at the level of general secondary education (V-IX grades) while at the level of primary classes (I-IV) - three times per week in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as in the Absheron region.

The traditional form of education is organized four times a week in community learning groups and at the preschool level of Ganja and Sheki schools, the capacity and number of pupils of which allow observing a minimum distance of 1.5 meters among pupils while at the level of general secondary education ( I – IX grades) - five times a week.

The traditional form of education is organized two and three times a week, respectively, in the corresponding groups and education levels of schools, the capacity and number of pupils of which do not allow observing a minimum distance of 1.5 meters among pupils.

The traditional form of education is conducted five times a week in special classes (I-IX grades) of special schools, special boarding schools, and integrated boarding schools located in Baku, Sumgayit, Sheki, Ganja cities, and Absheron region.

The traditional form of education is organized five times a week at the level of primary and general secondary education of special schools (grades I – IX), at the level of primary and general secondary education of special boarding schools for the deaf, hearing impaired, for those who subsequently lost hearing and sight, as well as people with speech impairment (I – XI, I –XII, I – X, I – IX grades).

The club classes in junior and middle age groups (I-IX grades) are also fully held twice a week in the creative centers located in Baku, Sumgayit, Sheki, Ganja cities, and in the Absheron region.

The educational process in educational institutions of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities and the Absheron region has been carried out remotely since April 5.

---

