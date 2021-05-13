In conjunction with the Government, Azerbaijan’s flag carrier (AZAL) announced that it will conduct a trial of IATA Travel Pass – a universal solution developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for COVID-19 testing or vaccine information. The mobile app allows travelers to manage and verify the secure flow of testing and vaccination information between governments, airlines, laboratories and travelers themselves.

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Shahmar Movsumov, and the executives of Azerbaijan’s flag carrier and of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) attended the meeting held via videoconference dedicated to the above issue.

The meeting noted that the introduction of the mobile application will contribute to the safe opening of borders and the recovery of international passenger traffic to the pre-COVID-19 levels.

“We have been successfully cooperating with the International Air Transport Association for many years. The introduction of digital developments such as the IATA Travel Pass simplifies verification procedures and minimizes the risks of spread of coronavirus disease. We thank IATA for enabling Azerbaijan Airlines to be among the first airlines to use this solution,” - said the President of “Azerbaijan Airlines”, Mr. Jahangir Asgarov.

“We are proud to partner with the Government of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s flag carrier to trial IATA Travel Pass. Through the trial we hope to demonstrate that digital solutions hold the key to restarting international travel safely during the pandemic. The Government of Azerbaijan is helping lead efforts to demonstrate that acceptance of Travel Pass at the border can deliver benefits for passengers, airlines and governments,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President Airport, Passenger, Cargo, Security.

For more information about the mobile application, see the video below: https://youtu.be/R4f1r5iogAo

Currently, “Azerbaijan Airlines” operates special flights to the most popular destinations. Pursuant to the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, all passengers are required to present a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result issued within 48 hours prior to departure of their flights at the check-in counters.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz