By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku on May 9. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +11-14 °C at night, +18-21°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +12-14 °C at night, and +18-20 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 763 mm to 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

In the regions, it is expected to be mostly without precipitation. However, the northern and western regions of the country may see thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hail in the evening. Foggy weather is expected in the morning. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +22-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, it will be +5-10 °C at night, and +13-18 °C in the daytime.

Gilavar (warm southern wind) will be replaced by a strong northerly Khazri wind on May 10. Significant fluctuations are expected in atmospheric pressure, which is mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

