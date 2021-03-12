By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar have discussed the international assessment of targeted Armenian attacks on Azerbaijani civilians during the 44-day war in 2020 and regional stability, the Defence Ministry has reported.

At a meeting that took place on March 12, Hasanov spoke about Armenia's targeted missile attacks on civilian areas in Ganja, Barda, Tartar and other territories. He emphasized the importance of making a proper assessment of the issue and taking relevant measures by the international community against the perpetrators who committed these acts, the ministry said.

The minister informed the guest about the successful military operations carried out by the Azerbaijan army, emphasized that the Azerbaijani army's combat experience gained in the 44-day war is being studied by the armies of many countries of the world and the international military experts.

The minister stressed that the settlement of the 30-year Nagorno-Karabakh conflict through the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories will contribute to stability in the South Caucasus region. He briefed the guest about the activities of the Azerbaijan Army on the liberated territories in the post-war period.

Klaar, in turn, emphasized the importance of maintaining stability in the South Caucasus region. He also stressed that the European Union supports all steps taken in this field. Klaar underlined the Azerbaijani Army's significant experience gained during the war.

The parties also discussed the new regional situation, post-war conditions, and a number of other issues.

As a result of Armenia's targeted missile attacks on major Azerbaijani cities outside of the war zone, 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children were killed and over 400 were wounded. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also verified the use of banned cluster bombs and rockets by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz