By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Turkish Education Foundation Chairman Birol Akgun on February 4, the Foreign Ministry has reported on its website.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the rich, wide, and close friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Speaking about the former Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the biggest and most painful problem faced by the country since the first days of independence, the minister said that brotherly Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan's just position based on international law, and stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the solidarity and moral support shown by Turkey at all levels, including by the people of Turkey, especially during the 44-day Patriotic War.

He said that during this period of historical significance for Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood and unity once again clearly demonstrated that "one nation, two states" is not in words but in deeds. As noted by the Azerbaijani president, it was stressed that the right policy is behind these close relations between the sides.

Birol Akgun noted that the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan from the occupation of Armenia excited all the people of Turkey, stressed that the news of the victory was greeted with great joy.

He noted that the friendly relations between the leaders of the two countries made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations. He referred to the post-war period of construction and development, emphasizing the importance of education in this regard. He expressed readiness to provide relevant assistance to Azerbaijan in the future development of education in the liberated territories.

The sides noted the importance of further developing the existing cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz