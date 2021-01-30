By Trend

A meeting is being held between Chairman of the Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the report, the meeting focuse on transit opportunities of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and a number of cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister visited Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Turkey as part of his visit to the region countries.

