Azerbaijan’s Food and Safety Agency has suspended the import of poultry and poultry products from some regions of Sweden, Vietnam and Iraq, the agency has reported.

The Agency’s decision has to do with the epizootic situation in the world based on information from the World Organization for Animal Health to protect against infectious animal diseases that may enter Azerbaijan’s territory from other countries.

According to the information received, highly pathogenic disease “bird flu” was revealed in Sweden’s Smaland province, Iraq’s Saladin governorate, Vietnam’s Shokchang, Bac-Lieu, Tien Giang and Longan provinces.

In this regard, the Agency has imposed temporary import restrictions on all types of live birds and poultry products from abovementioned territories.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to take relevant measures to strengthen control over vehicles arriving and passing through Azerbaijan from Sweden, Vietnam and Iraq.

Earlier, the Agency imposed a temporary ban on the import of poultry from some territories of Bulgaria, Korea, Ukraine, Germany, Northern Ireland, Poland, Romania and Iran, into Azerbaijan after the World Organization for Animal Health’s warning.

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency was established in 2017 and is a central executive authority, which oversees the regulation of food safety standards, risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products. It is also responsible for state control over food safety and protection of rights of food product consumers at all stages of the food supply chain, including food production, supply, packaging, storage, transportation and trading, use in catering and service sector, utilization and disposal as well as implementation and regulation of state policy in the aforementioned areas.

