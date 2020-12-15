By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has provided an updated list of Azerbaijani servicemen who became martyrs during the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports on Dec. 14.

In addition to the information of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 3, 2020, about 2,783 servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces who died as martyrs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ministry declares that 2,723 martyrs have been buried until today.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of the buried martyrs.

“The work on finding servicemen considered as missing and the identification of people, whose identity has not yet been established, continues,” the ministry said. “Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs! We bow our heads in front of our martyrs!

List of servicemen who died as martyrs in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

