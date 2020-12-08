By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan continues to provide apartments, private houses and cars to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans.

On December 8, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection provided 40 cars to people of this category of citizens.

The ministry plans to provide 400 cars in 2020, most of which have already been provided. The rest will be provided before the end of the year. It should be noted that provided cars are local made – “Khazar LX”.

To date, the ministry has given about 7,000 cars to the disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 600 cars to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019, and 265 cars in 2018.

Additionally, the ministry has provided apartments for martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in Lankaran region, on December 8.

Under the presidential instructions, martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with a record number (1,500) of apartments and individual houses in 2020.

Up to now, around 1,050 apartments and individual houses have been provided across the country. The rest of the apartments and houses are planned to be provided by late 2020.

So far, around 9,000 apartments and private houses were provided to martyr’s families and disabled war veterans.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan provided 934 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans in 2019, and 626 apartments and private houses in 2018.

One of the social protection programmes, that is the programme to provide houses, private apartments and cars for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans expands every year.

Earlier, the ministry reported that in line with the president's instructions, the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans from the Second Karabakh War will be provided with apartments, private houses and cars.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz