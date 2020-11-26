By Trend

The decision taken by the French Senate is a continuation of the policy implemented against the Turks, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Fazail Ibrahimli said at today's plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov.26.

“Colleagues talk about international law, but where is international law?” Ibrahimli rhetorically asked.

“Members of the French Senate are the grandchildren of those who committed the massacre in Algeria. It would be naive to expect humanity here. Actually, France gave a promise to Armenians and now cannot keep it. It is impossible to put pressure on Azerbaijan by adopting a piece of paper," he noted.

The vice speaker added that Azerbaijan always takes a fair position.

As earlier reported, on November 18, at the Presidium of the French Senate, a group of senators influenced by the Armenian diaspora presented a draft resolution No. 145 ‘On the need to recognize the ‘Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’, which was discussed and adopted on November 25.

