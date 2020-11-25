By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has started the construction of the new Fuzuli-Shusha highway under Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order, Azertag has reported.

In accordance with the president's order, the project of construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway was prepared given the prospect of development of Shusha and Karabakh in general. The total length of the road will be 101.5 km, and its total width will be 37.7 metres.

Moreover, it was noted that the main part of the new highway will consist of 4 lanes of 21.5 width. The project also envisages the constructin of a reserve lane with an additional wide driveway in each direction.

The new highway will pass through liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand and Khojaly regions, starting from the section of M6 road, passing through the village of Ahmadbayli in Fuzuli region. The highway will cover over 20 settlements in the regions, including Fuzuli and Shusha.

Currently, excavation works are carried out in line with the project, the road is being extended and profiled, and a new canvas is being constructed.

Additionally, it should be noted that the project will be divided into several parts in order to complete the construction of the new highway in a short time. In this regard, the process of attracting local and foreign companies with experience in building roads in areas with complex terrain continues.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will be allocated AZN 5 million ($2.9M) from the state reserve fund for the design and construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway with a total length of 45 km.

