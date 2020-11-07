By Trend

The construction of the third station of the Baku Metro CJSC's "purple" line with the code name "B-3" is nearing completion, Trend reports citing the Baku Metro.

As reported, the stations of the new line are intended for 7-car trains, and in the future all stations will be built exactly in accordance with these standards.

On the purple line, new technologies are being introduced into infrastructure, traffic management, and control systems.

Currently, the French company Thales is creating a SCADA network on the purple line; in the future, train traffic will be provided with CBTC systems based on the principle of radio channel control. It also uses the TETRA system, which allows you to connect wireless telephony.

