A telephone conversation between Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Trend reports referring to the Parliament's statement.

Gafarova informed Barron about the military provocations committed by Armenia on the front line since September 27.

The speaker stressed that the occupation policy of Armenia, which has been going on for over 30 years, is a threat to peace and stability in the region.

Gafarova called on the international community to resolutely condemn the occupation policy of Armenia, stressing that the military-political leadership of Armenia, committing provocation against Azerbaijan, openly demonstrates that it doesn’t recognize the calls of the international community.

The aggressor country, targeting civilians, grossly violates the norms and principles of international law, she added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29 - Oct. 1. According to a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, the Armenian armed forces have suffered heavy losses along the entire front line from Sept. 27 through Sept. 30, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery installations, rocket launch systems, as well as command and observation posts, air defense systems, etc.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

