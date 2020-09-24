By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the most tolerant countries in relation to representatives of other nations, Vice-mayor of Israel's Afula city Mikhail Barkan told Trend.

The country’s tolerance can also be seen in the way how Azerbaijan respects the culture of other people in the country, he added.

"Azerbaijan is the only country in the world where there is a historical Jewish settlement Krasnaya Sloboda," Barkan said, adding that previously there were such settlements in Russia, the US, Belarus, and other countries.

He also noted that Azerbaijan has a clear understanding of foreign policy priorities.

"Despite the fact that Israel previously had tense relations with some Muslim countries, Azerbaijan has always been a close friend of Israel," Barkan said.

The vice mayor of the Israeli city added that the people of Azerbaijan and Israel have centuries-old relations of friendship, which is reflected in the multi-level cooperation of the countries.

