By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the Ambassador of Portugal to Azerbaijan Paula Leal da Silva on September 22, 2020, in connection with the termination of her diplomatic tenure in the country, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

As reported, the Honorary Consul of Portugal to Azerbaijan Murad Rahimov also took part in the meeting.

Bayramov highly appreciated the activities of the Portuguese ambassador, who contributed to developing relations between the two countries.

The minister noted available opportunities to expand relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal in bilateral and multilateral frameworks and stressed the importance of continuing the practice of conducting political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Leal da Silva congratulated Bayramov on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs on behalf of her Government.

The ambassador noted that she had spared no effort in further developing the relations during her tenure in Azerbaijan, and also expressed gratitude for the assistance extended to her to fulfill her diplomatic mission.

The foreign minister informed the ambassador on the protracted Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict, its grave consequences, and tensions observed in the region.

He noted that the provocative and subversive activities of the Armenian government damaged the process of settling the conflict via negotiations, and stressed the importance of showing a resolute position on this issue and sending unequivocal messages to the aggressor state Armenia by the international community.

The ambassador emphasized that her country holds an unequivocal position and fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The parties also touched upon the global health crisis, stressing the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in this regard.

Pointing out the proposal of Azerbaijan’s president to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly at the level of heads of state and government via video conference to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Leal da Silva noted that the initiative is fully supported by her government.

The sides also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz