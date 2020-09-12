By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Adel Ibrahim on Sept. 11, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bayramov noted the special importance of the relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, and highly valued the existing relations between both countries in political, economic, cultural, and other areas. The cooperation and mutual support between the countries on bilateral and multilateral platforms were emphasized.

Ambassador of Egypt Adel Ibrahim conveyed the sincere congratulations of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, to the attention of Bayramov and invited the Azerbaijani foreign minister to pay an official visit to Egypt.

The sides exchanged the views about the realization of mutual visits between two states, the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission, the restoration of direct flights after the pandemic, and other issues.

The sides also stressed that great potential exists for further enhancement of relations in the economic, trade, and tourism spheres.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister informed the Egyptian ambassador about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its serious consequences, the continued aggression policy of Armenia, the recent military provocation by the Armed Forces of Armenia along the border, the illegal activities carried out by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and other adjacent regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including illegal resettlement policy, which undermines the peaceful resolution of the conflict and return of the Azerbaijani IDPs to their native lands.

The necessity of full and unconditional withdrawal of occupying forces of Armenia from all territories of Azerbaijan and the return of the IDPs to their native lands in accordance with the decisions and resolutions of the international community, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, in particular, the demands of the UN Security Council’s resolutions were emphasized.

Ambassador of Egypt in his turn expressed support of Egypt to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and noted that his country advocates the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The sides also exchanged views on the other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

---

