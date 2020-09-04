By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev held discussions on military cooperation with the delegation led by Russian First Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov, the ministry said on September 3.

During the meeting held at the Headquarters of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan, Veliyev stressed that the presidents of the two countries have played an important role in the establishment of Azerbaijani-Russian relations. He added that this cooperation is developing on the basis of mutual trust.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the military and military-technical spheres and stressed the importance of its further strengthening.

Furthermore, referring to the military-political situation in the region, the Azerbaijani deputy defence minister pointed out that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains major threat to peace and stability in the region. Veliyev emphasized the importance of the settlement the conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

In turn, thanking the leadership of Azerbaijan for the high level of organization of the "Sea Cup" contest and hospitality, Tsalikov emphasized that, Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic partners linked by historical roots. He added that such meetings also play an important role in the development of relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, the sides also noted the significance of the "Sea Cup" contest held in Azerbaijan as part of the International Army Games - 2020.

It should be noted that the Russian military delegation headed by Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu visited Azerbaijan on August 24 to inaugurate the "Sea Cup" contest held in Azerbaijan as part of the International Army Games - 2020. The Russian delegation was received by President Ilham Aliyev on August 24 who said that the Sea Cup contest will help strengthen cooperation between the participating countries.

