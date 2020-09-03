By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijani sailors have won the "Sea Cup" competition held as part of the "International Army Games - 2020", the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on September 3.

According to the final results of the general stages, the Azerbaijani and Russian sailors won the competition with equal points on September 3.

The military sailors of the participating countries carried out exercises "Artillery firing at air targets", "Use of rescue equipment", "Ship anchoring and mooring barrel" at the combat training ground of the Caspian Sea.

It should be noted that the closing ceremony of the "Sea Cup" competition and the awarding ceremony of the winning teams will be held on September 4.

The "Sea Cup" international contest was planned to be held as part of the International Army Games - 2020 in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea from 25 August to 4 September this year.

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and the Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu inaugurated the opening of the Sea Cup competition at the Buta Naval base of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces on August 25.

On August 17, the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy arrived in Baku to participate in the “International Army Games-2020”. Among the Russian Caspian Flotilla arriving in Azerbaijan, are small-size gunnery ships “Makhachkala” and “Astrakhan”, and “SB-738” rescue tugboat.

Iran and Kazakhstan will not participate in the “Sea Cup” contest this year due to COVID-19, which was discussed at the video conference with the participants of the contest held in the headquarters of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces on August 13.

Azerbaijan in Tank Biathlon

In the meantime, Azerbaijani tankmen have qualified for the final stage of “Tank Biathlon” competition held within the "International Army Games - 2020.

Azerbaijani tankers will compete with Russia, China and Belarus in the final stage on September 5.

The Azerbaijani tank crew was competing in the first division of the “Tank Biathlon” contest, which also includes Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia and Uzbekistan.

According to the draw of the competition held on August 17 in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Russia are competing on red tanks in the first division, while Belarus and Uzbekistan on blue tanks, Serbia and Kazakhstan on yellow tanks, China and Kyrgyzstan on green tanks.

The “Tank Biathlon” contest will take place in the Russian Alabyno military training area near Moscow until September 5.

At the competition, the crews are demonstrating their driving, shooting and obstacle crossing skills. The military ground is composed of various sites with ramparts, ditches, firing emplacements and lines.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani servicemen first participated in the “Tank Biathlon” competition in 2016 and ranked 4th after competing with the teams of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the final relay race.

