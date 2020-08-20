By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is building 200 apartments and 800 private houses to provide to martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans till the end of 2020, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry reported on August 19.

The ministry plans to provide 1,500 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disable war veterans till the end of 2020 upone President Ilham Aliyev’s order.

So far, these categories of citizens have already been provided with 554 apartments and private houses.

More apartments and private houses are currently under construction. Some of them are nearing completion and should be provided to the owners within the next month.

It should be noted that so far, the ministry has provided 8,142 apartments and private houses to the families of martyrs and disable war veterans.

Azerbaijani President stated on August 7 that this year, a record number of IDP families will be provided with houses and apartments, benefiting over 7,000 IDP families. In addition, to 1,500 families of martyrs and disabled Karabakh war veterans, more than 400 servicemen who impeccably served in the army will be provided with free housing by the state. Thus, at least 9,000 families will be provided with housing by the state in 2020.

On August 6, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Azerbaijan provided families of martyrs and disabled Karabakh war veterans with another 124 apartments.

In addition, in 2018, the ministry provided 265 cars to disabled war veterans and 600 cars in 2019. In 2020, it is planned to issue 400 cars, 150 of which have already been provided. Thus, so far, the ministry has provided 6,900 cars to disabled war veterans.

---

