By Akbar Mammadov

Head of the Interior Ministry’s press service Ehsan Zahidov has described as false allegations circulated in social media about the torture of activists Fuad Gahramanli and Seymur Ahmadov, the ministry reported on August 3.

Both activists were detained on charges of violation of public disorder and resistance to police during the unsanctioned rally on the night leading to July 15.

Zahidov said that false and biased information have been circulated about alleged pressure on Seymur Ahmadov.

The ministry’s spokesperson stressed that upon his instructions, the ministry’s officers visited the detention centre, received an explanation from Seymur Ahmadov, and inquired about the conditions of his detention and his health.

“Ahmadov unequivocally denied what was has been written about him, saying that he had not been subjected to any violence or torture, and that has no complaints about the conditions of detention or his health,” Zahidov noted.

“As for the allegations that Fuad Gahramanli was allegedly subjected to torture in the Main Organized Crime Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, I state unequivocally that Fuad Gahramanli has not been brought to the Department, neither has he been there,” Zahidov added.

