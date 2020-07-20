By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has written a poem dedicated to Azerbaijani servicemen who died as a result of Armenia’s provocation in Tovuz on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

The cross-border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia started on July 12 noon after Armenian troops fired artillery at Azerbaijani military post in Tovuz region. Three Azerbaijani servicemen died while thwarting the Armenian attack.

Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated destroying a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit by using artillery, mortars and tanks during the night leading to July 13. Azerbaijan also downed an Armenian UAV.

Azerbaijan lost 12 servicemen, including an army general, during cross-border clashes from July 12 till July 16.

Armenian forces have also been shelling civilians in villages in Tovuz. An Azerbaijani civilian in Tovuz’s Aghdam village was killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Armenian armed forces on July 14.

