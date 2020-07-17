By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku on July 18. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +31-36 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night, +33-35 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm Hg, relative humidity - 60-70 percent at night, 40-45 percent during the day.

South wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +25-26 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

The weather will be mostly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on July 18. However, lightning, torrential rain, and hail are expected in some mountainous areas and foothills tomorrow. West wind expected to intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +22-27 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night, +20-25 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to normal in the Absheron peninsula on July 18,19, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

