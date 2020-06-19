By Aisha Jabbarova

Four reshuffles have taken place in the Prosecutor-General office, local media reported on June 19.

Under the order signed by Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev, head of the Investigation Control Department under the Prosecutor General's Office Hasan Hanifayev has been dismissed from his position and appointed as the prosecutor of Baku’s Nasimi district.

Three new prosecutors have been appointed under Kamran Aliyev’s order.

Namiq Muradov has been appointed the prosecutor in northern Quba region.

Head of the Internal Security Department under the General Directorate for Combating Corruption Rashid Mamhmudov has been dismissed from his post and appointed the prosecutor of Baku’s Surakhani district.

Hidayat Nuralibayov has been dismissed from the post of Prosecutor of Gakh region and appointed the prosecutor of Baku’s Narimanov district.

It should be noted that Kamran Aliyev was appointed as a new prosecutor general on May 1 after Zakir Garalov’s term for service expired.

