By Akbar Mammadov

A trespasser crossing the Azerbaijani border from Iran was shot and two others escaped during the armed incident near Goytapa village post on June 17, the State Border Service (SBS) press service said on June 18.

The SBS reported that the trespassers disobeyed the border service guards’ order to stop and opened fire on the border guards.

One of the violators was shot in return fire while the remaining two managed to escape and hide in the forest. The wounded trespasser died while crossing the border river "Bolgarchay" to escape to the territory of Iran, the SBS said. The body of the trespasser was taken out of the water by Iranian border guards.

Other trespassers who managed to escape, however, were detained by Iranian border guards on their territory.

The incident took place in “Goytepe" State Border Guard Service in the area of Kurunj village of Jalilabad region at around 21.40.

Thus, before the incident, the State Border Service Border had observed that trespassers were armed with weapons and night-vision devices, and one of them was found to be carrying a large bag of drugs.

Regarding the incident, a meeting of Azerbaijani and Iranian border officials was held at the scene.

Relevant operational-search measures are currently being carried out by the "Goytepe" border detachment of the State Border Service and the Lankaran Military Prosecutor’s Office,” the SBS concluded.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz