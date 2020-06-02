By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund has collected $65.5 million, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on June 1.

"As of June 2020, funds in the amount of AZN 110.8 million (over $65,2m ), $213,577, 17,566 euro [$19,612] and 5,000 roubles have been collected in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund,” the Defence Ministry reported.

The Armed Forces Assistance Fund was established under the presidential decree in August, 2002.

The Fund is formed on the basis of voluntarily donations of individuals and legal entities and at the expense of the other donations not prohibited by the Azerbaijani laws.

---

