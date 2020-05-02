By Trend

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held a working meeting with the command staff of the Azerbaijan Army at the Central Command Post on May 2, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

First, memory of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who died for the independence and territorial integrity of the country were honored with a minute of silence.

"A massive spread of coronavirus infection in our country was prevented thanks to the timely and effective instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev," Hasanov emphasized.

As a result of preventive measures taken, no cases of coronavirus infection were recorded among military and civilian personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, he stressed.

Hasanov brought the attention of the army leadership on the fact that recently, due to the enhanced enemy provocative actions, the possibility of renewed hostilities has increased dramatically.

The minister gave specific instructions to strengthen all types of reconnaissance at the front line and in the depths of the enemy’s defense, to clarify plans for combat readiness, to provide comprehensive support to troops, and to check the readiness of military personnel to conduct intensive classes, training, and exercises.

Hasanov demanded that commanders of all levels must be ready to suppress various provocations, decisively prevent the enemy from activating in all directions of the front, as well as be prepared for the conduct of hostilities.

The minister also instructed to hold high-level celebrations dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism and the 97th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

At the end of the meeting, Hasanov gave relevant instructions on transferring weapons, military and specialized equipment to the summer operation mode, switching military personnel to the summer uniform, strengthening medical control over the health status of servicemen, and ensuring their safety.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz