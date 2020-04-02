By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather on April 3. Mild north-west wind will be followed by the north-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +6-9 °C at night, +12-15 C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be + 7-9 °C at night, +13-15 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm to 764 mm. The relative humidity will make up 75-85 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

In the country’s regions, the weather will occasionally be rainy and snowy in mountainous places. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will be followed by the east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +15-20 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will ranfe from -2 C to +3 C at night, +5-10 °C in the daytime.

