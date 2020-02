By Trend

The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army will take part in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War to be held on May 9 in Moscow, Trend reports on Feb. 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Flag-bearers and a parade crew consisting of 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army will represent Azerbaijan at the solemn ceremony.

