By Laman Ismayilova

"Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures" conference has been held in Baku bringing together public and cultural figures from both countries.

The project was implemented for the first time between the capitals of the two countries to strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Moscow Government and TASS News Agency.

Speaking at the conference, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stressed that dialogue of cultures has become a cornerstone of all international relations.

"This is respect for each other and the search for common ground, despite the fact that we are all different - if we are talking about peoples, countries and each person," she said.

First Deputy Director General of the Russian TASS News Agency Mikhail Gusman noted that Azerbaijan and Russia have deep historical roots.

He expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their support in holding the conference.

"Everyone feels great joy from being in Baku, and the matter is not only in traditional Azerbaijani hospitality, but also in the atmosphere of friendship, cooperation, attention that the delegation is surrounded by,” the first deputy director general added".

At conference, Azerbaijan Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said that the event was held for the first time.

The Minister emphasized that the Baku Process, launched at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, continues its work in various forms and gives impetus to the implementation of various international projects.

These events aim to lay the foundation for expanding relations and consider topics to be discussed during the upcoming Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

People's writer of Azerbaijan Anar Rzayev noted that Azerbaijan pays great attention to Russian culture.

The Luch (Light) Literary and Creative Association operates under the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union. Moreover, Literary Azerbaijan and World of Literature editions are published, thus uniting Russian-speaking authors.

"The Writers' Union contributes to this noble cause for the further development of cultural ties between countries. The conference "Baku-Moscow: dialogue of cultures" conference will serve to further bring closer our peoples, culture and literature," he said.

As part of the conference, Baku and Moscow signed a protocol on cooperation in the field of culture. The document was signed by Head of Baku’s Main Department of Culture Jalil Melikov and Head of Moscow’s Department of Culture Alexander Kibovsky.

The cooperation will be carried out in the areas of concert activity, museum and exhibition work, library work, cultural and leisure activities, art and music education.

The books "Formula of Power" and "Formula of Life" by the First Deputy General Director of the TASS News Agency, Honored Journalist of Russia Mikhail Guzman was presented at the conference.

The event was held at Baku Book Center to mark the 70th anniversary of Mikhail Guzman.

The evening was held in a very warm and friendly atmosphere with the participation of prominent public figures, representatives of culture and science.

At the ceremony, the director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva said that the presentation serves as a good example of a high level of cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The book "Formula of Power" consists of 70 interviews with prominent figures. During the discussions, world leaders shared their personal opinions on a wide range of issues.

The second book "Formula of Life" is dedicated to the parents of Mikhail Guzman. The book tells about their impeccable professional service and devotion to their family and friends.

Moreover, a photo exhibition of prominent representatives of both countries opened its doors to visitors at Heydar Aliyev Center. The event was jointly organized by the TASS News agency and the Azerbaijan State News Agency.

The exhibition displays more than 60 photographs taken by TASS and AZERTAC photo journalists.

These works feature the leaders of the both countries, well-known politicians, public figures, scientists, actors, musicians and athletes.

In his speech, AZERTAC Chairman of Board Aslan Aslanov emphasized that the exposition highlights the great creative potential of photo journalists.

"TASS and AZERTAC photojournalists, is evidence of the close ties of our agencies, which have always been distinguished by friendliness and mutual support. This is the story of the relationship between our countries in photographs, and over the years these photographs become even more valuable. I am sure that we will have many more joint exhibitions ahead. Indeed, the cooperation of our countries is expanding and gaining strength, and we will do everything to create with our messages and photographs a chronicle of this friendship," said Aslanov.

Director General of Russian TASS News Agency Sergey Mikhaylov expressed his confidence that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan would be further strengthened.

After the ribbon symbolizing the opening was cut, the participants viewed the exhibition.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz