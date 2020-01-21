By Trend

The US Representative for Alabama's 4th congressional district Robert Aderholt made a statement on the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports referring to the US Congress.

"This month, our friend and ally, the Republic of Azerbaijan marks the 30th anniversary of 'Black January'. That time period symbolizes the beginning of the end of Soviet rule over Azerbaijan, an occupation that existed for much of the 20th Century," Aderholt said.

"Violent conflict erupted in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku on January 19–20, 1990 when Soviet troops killed over 100 Azerbaijani demonstrators and wounded another 700," the statement said.

"In stark contrast to the violence of the Soviet military, the people of Azerbaijan continued their peaceful protests until declaring independence from the USSR on October 18, 1991," Aderholt said.

"I ask my colleagues to join me in commemorating the events of Black January in Azerbaijan and honoring those who lost their lives in pursuit of freedom. The United States continues to stand with our ally and partner," the congressman concluded.

