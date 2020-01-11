By Trend

The results of the voting at the municipal elections in Azerbaijan held on Dec. 23, 2019 will be summed up on Jan. 11, Trend reports.

According to Articles 108.2 and 239 of the Electoral Code, the Central Election Commission (CEC) must verify and approve the voting results no later than 20 days after the voting day, that is, until Jan. 12.

Thirteen political parties took part in the elections and 41,462 candidates were registered.

Voter turnout was 32.72 percent. So, 1,627,064 out of the 4,972,256 people with suffrage voted.

---

