By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice has launched Mobile Justice application in a bid to further boost the country’s digital transformation.

The application, which is the first of its kind in the country, will help citizens have easy access to the judicial system. They will get acquainted with judicial processes easily without the need to connect to a computer. The users will also have at their fingertips information about lawsuits, court decisions, judicial proceeding, filed complaints or protest about them via a personal cabinet.

“Mobile Justice” was commissioned on December 24 as part of the Electronic Court information system that was created upon Ilham Aliyev’s 2014 decree.

At present, the system, covering Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, is applied in majority of courts and executive organizations of the country.

Electron Personal Cabinet, which is one of the components of the Electronic Court, will allow citizens file lawsuits electronically, to monitor legal proceedings, to exchange electronic documents, to publish court decisions electronically, and to distribute cases electronically randomly and automatically among the judges.

It should be noted that the Decree of the Azerbaijani President “On deepening of the reforms in the judicial-legal system” dated April 3, 2019 is a new stage in development of justice and judicial system.

It led to continuation of the reforms in accordance with modern challenges, as well as stipulated the completion of organizational works on application of electron court, increase of its functionality and propaganda of use of this system by the natural and legal persons.

