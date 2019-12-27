By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has started Digital Girls training program to help women advance their knowledge, skills and involvement in information and communication technologies (ICT) sphere.

The program has been launched by Information and Communication Technologies Applying and Training Center under the ministry and is the continuation of the previous social projects aimed at imporoving women’s IT skills.

Within the project, presentations have been organized in a number of schools in Baku with the participation of over 1,000 women.

The primary goal of the project is to improve women’s digital skills and support their personal development.

As part of the project, the Center’s trainers will teach 300 women basic digital skills and ways of application of the gained knowledge in real life during the three-day trainings.

The first training has already been held in Aghdam. Along with this, events were organized at schools in Yasamal district of Baku during December.

In 2020, trainings will be held in Shamakhi, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Jalilabad, Zagatala and Agdash.

The project will be held traditionally each year in order to expand the scope of the program and to ensure more women’s involvement.

The project is implemented jointly with UNESCO. Other partners of the project are Regional Development Public Union, “Aztelekom”LLC and WoWoman women empowerment platform.

Note that Information and Communication Technologies Applying and Training Center was established under the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies by Decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers dated December 17, 2015 in order to enhance the level of knowledge of the population, civil servants and employees of state-owned enterprises in the field of information technologies and develop their skills in electronic governance.

---

