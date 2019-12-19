By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani Railways CJSC, the state-owned rail transport operator, is considering the restoration of Baku tram lines, chairman of the company Javid Gurbanov said at a press conference on December 17.

Gurbanov noted that the tram lines in the capital were dismantled several years ago and it is challenging to replace them with the new lines.

“Restoring these lines is difficult. Baku is a densely-populated city, which makes restoration of tram lines difficult. We have applied to foreign companies regarding the tram lines and we are also preparing a business plan. We think that tram lines may be built from Bilajari to Pirshaghi, to Ahmadli, to Mashtagha,” he said.

Gurbanov also spoke about the plans to build a ground metro line in Baku that will be based on the reconstructed Guzdak-Sahil railway.

“The project plan of a new train to Shahdag has already begun. The Asian Development Bank has given a loan for the road on the Baku-Russia border,” Gurbanov said.

He also spoke about the construction of Baku-Lankaran railway.

“Land acquisition for the construction of the railway from Baku to Lankaran has been completed. In Lankaran, the railway will be removed from the sea shore and will depart from the new area. Design work has been carried out for the two-lane road to Lankaran.The work will start in 2021 once the financial issues are resolved. A contract with Latvian company for the repair of diesel locomotives has been signed. Some 42 locomotives and railroad buses and about 30 wagons are planned to be repaired,” he noted.

The first tramway in Baku was a cable powered line opened in 1887 that was used for passenger traffic and later named "Chernogorodskaya" (Russian for "Black city”). Not that, network of public trams functioned in Azerbaijan between 1889 and 2004.

Today, the total length of railways in the country is 4200 km, and the main roads are 2955 km.

