By Trend

Chief director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Theater named after Samad Vurghun, holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf orders, people's artist Alexander Sharovsky praised the campaign initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi, Trend reports.

"This is a brilliant idea, initiated by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, and everything is organized at a high level. Azerbaijan is not only the center of multiculturalism, but has also become a central city for various significant events that inspire the country's public and creative people, unite the people of the country and set an example for the international community," Alexander Sharovsky said at the tree planting campaign in the Mushfigabad settlement of Garadagh district in Baku.

The theater director noted: "What is most interesting, I am 71 years old, but here, I planted a tree for the first time in my life. And I am very proud of it! So finally I fulfilled one of the duties of a man, which are to build a house, raise a son and plant a tree. Therefore, today is a wonderful day for me!"

A tree planting campaign was held on December 6, 2019, as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

The initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

Public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures participated in the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees were planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan's history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan's plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.

