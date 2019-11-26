By Trend

Everyone agrees that achieving high results within the framework of the sustainable development agenda for the period until 2030 depends on the use of all financial resources, Head of the UNICEF Azerbaijan Office Edward Carwardine said at the opening of the Responsible Business Conference in Baku on Nov. 26, Trend reports.

Financing various public and private sectors, both domestic and international, plays an important role in achieving sustainable development, Carwardine said.

The UN Global Compact, launched in 2000 at the initiative of the UN Secretary General, provides the foundation for a more sustainable and responsible business. It brings together 10,000 companies and 3,000 non-profit organizations from more than 160 countries, as well as more than 60 local networks, is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world today.

The Responsible Business Conference organized by the UN is held in Baku on Nov. 26. The main topic of discussion at the UN conference is the role of business in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the field of sustainable development. The event is attended by representatives of state bodies, businesses, international organizations, civil society and the media.

