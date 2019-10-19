By Trend

The President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan on October 22, to participate in the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-aligned Movement (NAM), Trend learned from the UN.

He is expected to highlight the importance of multilateralism and the necessity of international cooperation to address critical challenges such as climate change, poverty within and across nations; and peace and security in the world.

Muhammad-Bande will interact with youth from around 40 countries who will be attending the first NAM Youth Summit, taking place on the margins of the NAM Summit.

During his visit, Muhammad-Bande will meet other senior government officials; visit Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy (ADA) to commemorate UN Day on October 24th by delivering a keynote address; and visit UN projects that aim to empower women and promote the effective implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, among others.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will depart Azerbaijan on October 26.



He will be accompanied by Senior Advisers Alex Tope and Abdelghani Merabet, his Special Assistant Muyiwa Waheed Onifade and Spokesperson Reem Abaza.

XVIII Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement will be held on 25-26 October 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Summit will be preceded by the Preparatory Senior Officials Meeting on October 21-22 and the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting on October 23-24.

At the NAM Baku Summit the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the upcoming 3 years.

NAM has 120 member-states, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations.

Non-Aligned Movement was officially founded in 1961, at the Belgrade Summit, drawing on the principles (also known as Bandung Principles) agreed at the Afro-Asian Conference held in Bandung, Indonesia in 1955.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz