By Trend

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has today completed his visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish president at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Erdogan was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and other officials.

