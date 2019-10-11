By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Central Park in Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions created in the newly-built park, constructed along the Fuzuli street.

Together with the volunteers of IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva joined the tree-planting action in the park which occupies an area of 20 hectares.

The Central Park in the Sovetski area is a place where you can do all of these things. It is one of the largest modern complexes built in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva recently attended the opening ceremony of the park.

The Central Park has been constructed by Austrian architect Jens Hoffmann in the area of the former "Sovetski" historic district in central Baku and occupies an area of 20 hectares.

A 347-car underground parking lot was also constructed here.

Two cafes will operate in the Central Park. In order to ensure convenient movement of people in this corner of the rest, underground and elevated pedestrian crossings have been created.

They were built mainly at the intersection of Nariman Narimanov, Mirza Agha Aliyev Street, and Abdullah Shaig streets.

There are seven playgrounds for recreation and games in the park designed for people of all age groups. Areas for playing chess, backgammon, sports facilities, football ground were also created in the park.

As part of the work, an additional entrance will be opened from the square in front of the Taza Pir mosque.

In addition, the territory adjacent to Fuzuli Square was reconstructed, a new entrance to the underpass was created here for the safe movement of pedestrians.

Nine fountains were built in the park. The recreation park has a modern lighting system and security cameras.

More than 2100 trees of 19 species and over 137 thousand flowers and shrubs have been planted here.

The water towers and wells built in various quarters of Baku were restored in connection with the laying of the Shollar water supply system in the city. Wells are used for irrigation work carried out in this recreation area.

