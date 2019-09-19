By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Former Azerbaijani individual Rhythmic gymnast, European champion in rope exercises (2007), World All-Around bronze medalist (2011) a two-time (2010, 2012) European All-Around bronze medalist Aliya Garayeva came to support Azerbaijani athletes on the 4th day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship on September 19, Azernews reported.

At a meeting with reporters at 13:30, Garayeva said Azerbaijan created wonderful conditions for gymnasts, which is unique worldwide.

She praised the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena, adding that Baku has always been famous for very good organization of tournaments and training.

"I had a chance to work in Europe, and I would say that no one in the world has conditions like in Azerbaijan," Garayeva emphasized.

Noting the performances of athletes from Azerbaijan, the former gymnast said according to the judges, Zohra Aghamirova entered in the top 24. Garayeva congratulated both Aghamirova and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation on this achievement.

"I continue to follow the Azerbaijani gymnastics. I have got two children now, but I can afford to support our athletes from the stands," Garayeva said.

The former European champion advised gymnasts to enjoy the whole process, emphasizing that gymnastics is a sport for young people, and unfortunately, everything goes away very shortly.

“You need to understand that this is not forever and you should enjoy gymnastics here and now, while there is an opportunity. The more you give now, the more you will receive later, especially before preparing for the Olympic Games,” Garayeva concluded.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz