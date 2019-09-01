By Trend

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited pavilions at the First Grape and Wine Festival in Meysari village, Shamakhi district.

Organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Ministry of Agriculture, Shamakhi District Executive Authority, "Regional Development" Public Union, State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, the festival was held on the territory of the viticulture and wine making complex of Shirvan Sharablari LLC.

The festival aimed to promote local production of grapes and wine, increase the export potential of wine and highlight the history of wine making in Azerbaijan.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with local winemakers and viewed pavilions arranged as part of the festival.

The festival also featured a fair of agricultural products.

During the two-day festival the visitors were also able to see various types of folk art of certain Azerbaijani districts including copper craft, carpet weaving, shebeke (multicolored glass mosaics), and pottery as well as the process of their production, and learn about the national music and the culture of Azerbaijani cuisine.

---

